India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational Day 4 Live Streaming: Schedule, teams, when to watch online at Aajtak

India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational 2020 has entered its fourth and final day. On Day-4 of the India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational 2020 four matches are scheduled that will begin at 2:00 pm. In the India Today League PUBG Invitational 2020 tournament professional as well as semi-professional teams are battling it out in this championship for a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh.

In order to catch this event live, you can go to the YouTube page of India Today Gaming or visit IndiaToday/Sports or AajTak at 2:00 pm. Like the last three days, the PUBG Mobile League matches will be held in four different PUBG Mobile maps, namely Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

Well-known teams like TSM Entity, Team SouL, Team IND, VSG CRAWLERS, Team Tamilas, GodLike, Element Sports and Powerhouse are participating in the India Today League PUBG Mobile tournament. After 3 days of intense gaming, TSM-Entity stands at the top of the table with 184 points, 95 kills and 89 place points.

Team SouL has recovered some ground, and after day 3 they stand at the second position with 127 points, 62 kills and 65 place points. The team slipped to 7th position after Day 2 but ended at the second spot after a good Day 3. While Team IND slipped from the first position on Day 2 to the third spot on Day 3. Team IND currently has 124 points, 45 kills and 79 place points.

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, an online multiplayer battle royale game that took the world of gaming by storm in 2017 and continues to have a loyal fanbase almost three years after it arrived. In this online game, upto 100 players are required to locate and scavenge their own weapons, supplies and vehicles, and survive till the last enemy drops dead. This fight for survival takes place in a visually rich background that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

