Chandrayaan-3 is a success! Gautam Adani, Rahul Gandhi, Akshay Kumar and others congratulate ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 landed: In a historic moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon today (August 23) evening. As soon as the mission's success was recorded, congratulatory messages from around the world started pouring in on social media platforms. #Chandrayaan3 and #India also started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Joining the ISRO’s success celebration, the Chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, came forward and congratulated ISRO, he wrote on X, “Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind.”

The Indian Air Force also congratulated the ISRO team and wrote, “#IAF joins the entire Nation in congratulating Team @isro for its success with #Chandrayaan3. Looking forward to #Gaganyaan soon.”

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, said on X, "Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed."

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated ISRO and wrote, “Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat. #Chandrayaan3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community. Since 1962, India’s space program has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of young dreamers.”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

The Finance Minister's office also shared FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s pictures watching the ISRO’s live broadcast; the caption reads, “Smt @nsitharaman witnesses the landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the surface of Moon and listens to the address of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the occasion.”

Bollywood actor R Madhavan wrote, “Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane.”

NSE India's official handle shared a video of their employees celebrating after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon and wrote in the caption, “NSE Employees celebrating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3! #NSE #NSEIndia #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 #Chandrayaan3Landing @Isro @ashishchauhan.”

