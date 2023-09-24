India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia need 400 runs to win against India, highest ever target set

India has set a whopping target of 400 runs in the second ODI, which is being played in Indore. With Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill scoring centuries and Suryakumar Yadav's magical 50 runs, India posted a massive total of 399 for 5 in 50 overs.

Yadav hit four consecutive sixes off one over by Cameron Green and raced past 50 in just 24 balls. Yadav, also known as SKY, finished his innings 72 runs off 37 balls.

Yadav's smashing hits against Green was a moment to watch. It happened in the 44th over when Green came in to bowl. SKY first hit him with a huge six off his first ball. The consecutive ball got the same treatment with Yadav opting for a fine scoop which cleared the boundary.

In his 3rd shot, SKY lifted the ball over deep extra cover for six more before ending the onslaught with another six which he flocked over deep midwicket. The last two balls of the over went for 2 runs. The total runs from that over was 26.

Earlier in the day, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith opted to field after winning the toss against India in the second ODI of the World Cup prep series. After 3 overs, Australia are at 26 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 5 overs. Prasidh Krishna picked up the wickets of Matthew Short and Steve Smith.

India's spectacular performance, especially SKY's innings, sparked positive reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.





Earlier, Shubman Gill slammed his sixth One-Day International hundred during the second ODI against Australia. He reached the 100 mark in just 92 balls in the 33rd over of India’s innings. He was eventually dismissed on 104 off 97 balls by Cameron Green.

Shreyas Iyer also scored a rapid hundred while playing with Shubman Gill. The batter was under the scanner after getting injured during the Asia Cup despite a 6-month layover.

Also read: 'Great signs ahead of the World Cup': Netizens erupt in joy after Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill smash centuries against Aus

Also read: Pakistani cricketers to boycott sponsors’ logos over unpaid match fees for 4 months: Report