India vs Australia 3rd test: ICC gives ‘poor rating’ to Indore pitch

After a disappointing defeat of India in the 3rd test match against Australia in Border Gavaskar trophy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given a ‘poor’ rating to the pitch of the Holkar Stadium where the match was played, reported India Today. This comes when several pitches in India are facing criticisms for being not friendly to batsmen.



ICC Match Referee Chris Broad discussed with both Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, the captains of both teams in the third Test regarding the pitch and then submitted his report which resulted in three demerits for the Holkar Stadium.



The BCCI can appeal against the sanction within 14 days. The ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process showed that a venue can be suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months if that stadium gets five or more demerit points within 5 years.



Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma defended the criticisms around the pitches by saying that the batting order failed miserably against India and it has got nothing to do with the surface.



“This pitch talk is getting just a bit too much. Every time we play in India, there’s only focus on the pitch. Why are people not asking me about Nathan Lyon. How well he bowled. How well Pujara batted in the second innings. How well Usman Khawaja played,” Sharma said in the press conference.



India suffered a 9-wicket loss against Australia in the Indore test. While giving a reference to Pakistan, he said, "It is not always about making sure we are playing on flat pitches and results don't come your way. Pakistan, there were Test matches there and people said it was boring, We are making it interesting for you guys.”



India won the toss and opted to bat first in Indore, scoring just 107 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Australia took a lead by 88 runs in the second innings and then bowled out India at just 163.



In the first innings, Virat Kohli scored 22 to become the top scorer while Cheteshwar Pujara fought till the end to take India to the score of just 163 runs.

