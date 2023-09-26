India vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd ODI in Rajkot: When and where to watch, likely XI and more

India and Australia are all set to square off for the 3rd One-Day International (ODI) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The cricket fans across the globe would be eager to tune into the live action. But where and when can they catch the Rajkot ODI live?

The much-anticipated third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, will be broadcast live on Sports 18 channels including - Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD.

Moreover, cricket fans can also enjoy the intense action in their regional languages on Colors Tamil for Tamil viewers, Colors Bangla Cinema for Bengali, Colors Kannada Cinema for Kannada, and Colors Cineplex Superhits for Hindi-speaking audiences.

In addition to live television, the IND vs AUS ODI match can also be streamed online on the JioCinema app and website.

India won the series against Australia after defeating them by 99 runs (DLS method) in the second one-day international (ODI) on September 24 in Indore. India began the match with a 1-0 advantage after winning the opening ODI on Friday in Mohali.

The Indian squad will play in nine different cities at the next World Cup. The team's management has been looking for ways to keep their players fresh ahead of the important ICC competition.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya , Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Probable 11:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Squad:

Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Probable 11:

Pat Cummins (Captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 scam: India Post issues alert against new festive season fraud