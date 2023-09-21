India vs Australia ODI series: Check out when and where to watch, team squads, and other details

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns with the Australian cricket team in a 3-match ODI series from tomorrow (22 September) after an amazing win at the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka. This ODI series is very crucial for the Indian cricket team’s preparation for the World Cup, which is scheduled to begin next month from October 5.

On Monday (September 18), Team India's squad for the India-Australia ODI series was announced.

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be missing the first two ODIs, KL Rahul will lead the Team India in the first two matches against Australia. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will not going to be a part of this ODI series either. Meanwhile, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the squad for the series.

When it comes to the Australian team, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will not be a part of the first ODI game of the three-match series against India, while Steve Smith will return for this ODI series.

India squad for first 2 ODIs:

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for final ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia ODI Series full schedule:

September 22: The 1st ODI is scheduled to take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, at 1:30 pm.

September 24: The 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, at 1:30 pm.

September 27: The 3rd ODI is scheduled to take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch:

This India vs Australia ODIs match will be broadcast LIVE on Sports18 channels and will be live-streamed at JioCinema.

Also Read: India-Canada tensions: FPIs from North American country are among largest investors in India

Also Read: Khalistani Gangster Sukha Duneke shot to death in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility. Know all about Duneke, who was part of India’s most wanted criminals list by NIA

Also Read: What do the Six Entrances to the New Parliament symbolise? Know all about how the 6 'dwars' honour Indian folklore and culture

Also Read: AI images show Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar as Scooby Doo characters