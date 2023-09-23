India vs Australia: When and where to watch 2nd ODI for free, live telecast and streaming details

India is all set to face Australia in the second ODI in the three-match series on Sunday, September 24, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm.

On Friday, the men in blue chased down a 277-run target in 48.4 overs to script a 5-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Australia.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to become the second Indian bowler with the most wickets opposite Australia in the one-day international cricket. He took five wickets for 51 runs against Australia in the opening game.

Gill slammed 74 off 63 balls, while Gaikwad made 71 off 77 as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare, reaching 281 for five. Skipper KL Rahul (58 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) also struck fifties each.

On Australian side, David Warner made 52, while Steve Smith contributed 41 and lower down the batting order, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis chipped in with 45.

Now, the two teams are gearing up for yet another intense face-off on Sunday.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Date, time and venue

The second ODI of the three-match series will take place on Sunday, the 24th of September, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match will begin at 1:30 pm

Where can you watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI live in India?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of the second ODI between India and Australia on Sports 18.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Live streaming

Cricket fans can live stream India vs Australia second ODI on the JioCinema website and app for free.

Meanwhile, the third ODI between the two teams will be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on September 27, Wednesday.

