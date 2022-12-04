India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Men in Blue strike early, Bangladesh off to a cautious start

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Pacer Kuldeep Sen made his debut for India.

Bangladesh made their first breakthrough when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 7. Virat Kohli has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. Shikar Dhawan was bowled when he attempted to reverse sweep an off-spinner due to the dot ball pressure.

Bangladesh fielded a team without its regular captain, Tamim Iqbal, who is also the country's leading scorer in this format was forced to withdraw from the series due to a groin injury.

Wicketkeeper Rishab Pant was dropped from the ODI squad, and left-arm spinner Axar Patel was ruled out of contention. KL Rahul has quickly reached his fifty, but India has lost six wickets to Bangladesh in the first One-Day International of the three-match series, which is currently being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The most recent departures were made by Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed. After Shakib Al Hasan struck twice in the span of three balls to dismiss both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Ebadat Hossain.

Deepak Chahar's first-ball dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto puts Bangladesh down one. KL Rahul played a fine innings of 73 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series, but Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets to help Bangladesh bowl out India for 186 runs on Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Ebadot Hossain performed admirably with a 4 for 47 while Shakib had results of 5 for 36.

India was bundled for 186 runs, while Bangladesh scores 15/1 for 4 overs.

To be continued…