India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Check date, time, where to watch and more

After defeating Zimbabwe on November 6, Team India has now qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final. The team has fought valiantly in each of the previous games. It is currently preparing for its semi-final match against England.

The semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 match between England and India is slated for November 10. Cricket fans who want to watch their favourite team play must take note of the game's date and time. New Zealand, England, India, and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals following some thrilling matches in the Super 12.

According to the official schedule, the India vs. England T20 World Cup Semi Final will take place on November 10, 2022.

The India vs. England game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. If Indian viewers want to watch India play against England from the start, they must take note of the game time.

The game is scheduled to take place at Adelaide Oval in Australia. Cricket fans who are unable to travel can watch the live stream from the comfort of their own homes.

Starting at 1:30 pm, viewers in India can watch the game on Star Sports Network on their television.

The T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final between England and India will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

