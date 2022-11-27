India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Latest Update: India bats first, rain interrupts play

The second ODI between India and Zealand is today at Seddon Park Stadium, Hamilton. After winning the toss, New Zealand decided to bowl first. However, the rain interrupted the match after 12.5 overs when India were 89 for 1. The second ODI saw two changes from India. Deepak Hooda replaced Sanju Samson, while Deepak Chahar replaced Shardul Thakur. New Zealand, on the other hand, replaced fast bowler Adam Milne with Micheal Bracewell.

After a lengthy delay due to bad weather, the match had been reduced to 29-over a side. However, the rain paused the game again before the first five overs were completed. India then were batting at 22/0 after 4.5 overs then. Shikhar Dhawan was out in the sixth over. He scored 3 in 10 balls. When the game was stopped a second time in the 13th over, Shubham Gill (45) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) were in the middle. Gill scored 45 off 42 deliveries while Yadav's 35 came in 25 balls with three sixes.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry took the first wicket.

The Blackcaps have already won the first ODI by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 series lead. In the first ODI against India, Tom Latham's 145 not out off 104 balls helped the Kiwis chase down a target of 307 runs.

New Zealand (Playing XI) includes Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

India (Playing XI) includes Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan ©, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.