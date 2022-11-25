India vs New Zealand: Umran Malik makes remarkable ODI debut, dismisses Devon Conway in maiden over

Umran Malik in his ODI debut not only dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway in a maiden over, but also middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell in the match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on November 25.

The 23-year-old fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir came in to bowl in the 10th over, and was seen punching air in delight as his teammates congratulated him after taking Conway's wicket.

For his remarkable debut, Umran is getting praised for the power-packed debut on social media.

"One of the most beautiful first spell by a debutant, bowled 5 consecutive overs with most of his ball over 140+ with lots of control and took two wickets. Keep roaring, Umran Malik," tweeted cricket fan, Johns.

Prime Video India tweeted, "We have a feeling we're going to be fans of Umran Malik a while!"

Nitin Varmani congratulated Umran Malik for his ODI debu today against New Zealand. "Wishing him best of luck for his future. Jai Hind," his tweet read.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have made their respective ODI debuts in this match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Arshdeep and Umran for their ODI debut in a tweet. BCCI tweeted, “Moment to cherish! Congratulations to Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik as they are set to make their ODI debuts.”

In the first innings, Team India scored 306/7 in 50 overs with Dhawan (72), Shreyas Iyer (80) and Shubman Gill (50).Washington Sundar smashed 37 runs off just 16 balls against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading Team India in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

