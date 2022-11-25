Washington Sundar's cameo takes India to 306/7 vs NZ in ODI

Washington Sundar smashed 37 runs off just 16 balls making India cross the 300-run mark in the the first ODI match between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Team India ended the innings at 306/7.
Social media was flooded with fans hailing Sundar for his game-changing performance.
Here are some reactions on social media
Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra said, "Well played, Washington Sundar. What an innings. This Indian innings has three 50+ scores but it’s Sundar’s innings that might have had the biggest impact." He added that people who bat lower down the order mustn’t be judged with the usual parameters of ‘average’.
Cricket fan, Johns on Twitter wrote, "What a blinder by Washington Sundar, 37* from just 16 balls - incredible finishing by Sundar."
One user tweeted, "What a finish by Washington Sundar - 37* in just 16 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Made a comeback after recovering from injury and made batting look so easy. Well played, Sundar!"
Bhawana said, "Washington Sundar. We missed you big time. Such thrilling display to take the team over 300."
Prasenjit Dey said that Washington Sundar always had the potential to play white-ball knocks like ODI. "37 from 16 is too good! Played a couple of such knocks in IPL 2022 and now this. Good to see him delivering with the bat, exactly how he was always supposed to! #NZvIND"
Sreshth Shah exclaimed that there is no "cricketer" in India right now who is as talented as Washington Sundar. "He is a once-in-a-generation talent."
Team India started the innings well with the duo Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. The duo brought up their fourth-century stand in nine innings.
India team squad
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand team squad
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.
Also read: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Surya Kumar hits a ton and hattrick for Tim Southee
Also read: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Umran Malik, Arshdeep make debut; Sanju Samson part of playing XI
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today