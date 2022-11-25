India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Umran Malik, Arshdeep make debut; Sanju Samson part of playing XI

India vs New Zealand ODI match: Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have made their respective ODI debuts in this match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Arshdeep and Umran for their ODI debut in a tweet. BCCI tweeted, “Moment to cherish! Congratulations to Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik as they are set to make their ODI debuts.”

Cricket enthusiasts were excited about this development and started sharing their reactions on Twitter. A user named Ayush Ranjan tweeted, “Two most deserving players Sanju Samson and Umran Malik finally in playing eleven. Hope team management will have some faith in them and give them at least 5 or 10 opportunities.”

Another user tweeted, “This is the opening pair we want to see for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Old folks should be banned from ODI cricket. Shubman Gill certainly deserves a chance in the squad as an opener. Drop KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Umran Malik Shalom Sanju Samson Welcome Chetta.”

This is the Opening Pair we want to see for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Old folks should be banned from ODI cricket. Shubham Gull certainly deserves a chance in the squad as an Opener.

Besides this, Sanju Samson is also part of Team India’s playing eleven this time around. A user tweeted, “Happy to see Sanju Samson playing today. He deserves his place in the playing XI.”

Another cricket enthusiast thanked Shikhar Dhawan for giving a chance to Sanju Samson and Umran Malik. He wrote, “Thank you Shikhar Dhawan sir. Feeling for Sanju Meena and Umran Malik. Two lions come back for Indian cricket.”

Meanwhile, India has scored 130 runs with a loss of three wickets so far due to the opening partnership between team captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have been run out by Tim Southee. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has been run out by Lockie Ferguson.

India Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (captain)

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Umran Malik (debut)

Arshdeep Singh (debut)

Sanju Samson

Washington Sundar

Shreyas Iyer

Shardul Thakur

Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Playing XI

Kane Williamson (captain)

Tom Latham (wicketkeeper)

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Finn Allen

Devon Conway

Tim Southee

Mitchell Santner

Lockie Ferguson

Adam Milne

Matt Henry

