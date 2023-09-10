India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Skies clear, Sun shines brightly in Colombo ahead of much awaited Super Four clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Updates: In a thrilling news for sports lovers and cricket fans, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Sunday said in its weather update that the skies are clear in Colombo ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match. The ACC posted a picture of Colombo’s P Premadasa Stadium.

“Current weather update: The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsIND,” ACC posted on X formerly known as Twitter. Indian bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also shared a picture of the stadium along with an update from Colombo. “That’s as pretty a morning as one can get for an India vs Pakistan clash. Lots of tickets still available online for the game,” Ashwin wrote.

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also shared a positive weather update in Colombo ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan. “The weather looks decent for India vs Pakistan. Looking forward to a cracker of a game,” Karthik said. The wicketkeeper, who last played an international match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, is a part of the commentary team for the tournament.

On Sunday, India and Pakistan will lock horns in a much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match in Colombo. The excitement for the clash is even more as the Group Stage match was washed out due to heavy rains. In the Group Stage, India scored 266 in their innings, with Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) being the top performers.

In the Super Four Stage, Pakistan at the top as it won a match against Bangladesh and a total of two points. Sri Lanka has also won a match against Bangladesh, which is pretty much out of competition with two losses. Most of the competition is between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka at present.

India’s playing eleven comprises Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan , Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan’s playing eleven, on the other hand, comprises Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

