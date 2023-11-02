India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, live streaming details, squads, probable 11, venue, pitch report, win probability, and weather prediction

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup: Team India will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket ODI World Cup 2023. The clash between the two teams will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the Men in Blue are currently seated at the top of the World Cup 2023 points table, Sri Lankans are struggling at the seventh spot.

India has won all the six matches it has played against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has lost four out of the six matches it has played so far.

The Sri Lankan team recently lost the match against Afghanistan by 7 wickets. It also lost the matches against Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia. Sri Lanka, however, has managed to win the matches against England and Netherlands so far.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 when, where to watch

Today's match can be viewed at Star Sports Network channels from 01:30 pm onwards. Toss will begin at 01:30 pm whereas the match will begin at 02:00 pm.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 live streaming details

The match will also be livestreamed at Disney+ Hotstar from 01:30 pm onwards.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 venue

The clash between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Established in 1974, the stadium can accommodate around 32,000 spectators.

The stadium has already hosted the England vs South Africa and South Africa vs Bangladesh matches on October 21 and October 24 respectively. It will also host the Australia vs Afghanistan match and the World Cup semi final clash on November 7 and November 15 respectively.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium's pitch is a balanced one, providing equal scope to both batsmen and bowlers. The stadium's short boundaries make it easy for batsmen to score runs. While pacers can get early seam movement and quick bounce up, spinners can also be successful as the match progresses.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Mumbai weather prediction

Mumbai is likely to witness sunny to slightly cloudy and warm weather conditions on Thursday. Maximum and maximum temperatures during the daytime are expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

There is absolutely no probability of precipitation and thunderstorms in Mumbai. The city will have a 17 per cent cloud cover during the night time, as per accuweather.com.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 win probability

According to Google's win predictability meter, India has an 83 per cent probability of winning today's match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has a 17 per cent probability of winning today's match.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Key players to watch

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami are among the key players to watch on the Indian side as the Men in Blue give a tough fight to the Sri Lankans. On the Sri Lankan side, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilshan Madushanka, and Pathum Nissanka are among the key players to look out for in today's tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: Will Hardik Pandya play today?

Hardik Pandya wouldn't be playing today against Sri Lanka and is also unlikely to play against South Africa. Pandya is likely to return before India's match against Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 11, according to news agency PTI.

Team India Captain Rohit Sharma said that the team management is monitoring Pandya's injury on a regular basis, while adding that the injury needs more time to recover. "It's been very positive, I can't call it rehab. But whatever he has gone through, the procedures at the NCA, it's been quite positive," Sharma said.

Hardik Pandya played a significant role in India's first three matches including the win against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya likely to miss India's matches against England, Sri Lanka, says report

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 probable playing 11

India probable playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka probable playing 11:

Kusal Mendis (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Charith Asalanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Pathum Nissanka

Angelo Mathews

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dilshan Madhushanka

Maheesh Theekshana

Dushmantha Chameera

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Kasun Rajitha

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 squads

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka squad:

Kusal Mendis (Captain, wicketkeeper)

Angelo Mathews

Dilshan Madhushanka

Maheesh Theekshana

Kusal Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Charith Asalanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Pathum Nissanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Chamika Karunaratne

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dunith Wellalage

Dushan Hemantha

Dushmantha Chameera

Kasun Rajitha

Also Read: World Cup 2023: No fireworks display in Delhi, Mumbai matches due to worsening air pollution, says BCCI