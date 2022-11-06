India vs Zimbabwe today: Weather report, toss timing, squads - All you need to know

T20 World Cup: India will face Zimbabwe in the last game of Super 12 today at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). If India wins, they will take the lead in Group 2. Team India has already qualified for the semifinals as South Africa, which was at the second spot with 5 points, has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa lost to the Netherlands by 13 runs on Sunday.

So even if India loses against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will still play in the semifinal.

India have won three of their four games to date, and currently leading Group 2 of the Super 12 standings. With a victory today, the Men in Blue will advance to the semifinals. The temperature is predicted to be around 23°C, and the pitch for today’s match should provide a good balance between bat and ball.

The Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 50% chance of rain in Melbourne's northern and northeastern suburbs, which are close to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the game will be played.

Star Sports will be the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India in 2022. It will show live coverage of the IND-ZIM game. Fans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions will be able to watch the matches live. The toss will take place at 1 PM, and the match will begin at 1:30 PM.

Indian team includes KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant.

Zimbabwe’s squad includes Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.

