Indian broom with labels of 'Nutrition facts' goes viral, netizens say 'Accha ab samjha kaise...'

The internet had a field day recently after a photo of an Indian broom, complete with a "nutrition facts" label, went viral on Reddit.

The brooms, usually packaged plainly, now feature labels listing calories, fat content, and other nutritional information typically seen on food items. This unusual pairing of cleaning tools with a detailed nutrition label has amused many, sparking a wave of laughter and comments. Users are finding the absurdity quite delightful.

Seeing the label with details from calories to dietary fiber, people are humorously questioning if the brooms are meant to be eaten. This quirky packaging twist has turned a mundane item into a viral sensation.

The “nutrition facts” suggest that the intended product is probably a snack chip made from yellow stone ground corn. The ingredients, including canola oil, salt, and a trace of lime (calcium hydroxide), indicate it is a savory, crunchy snack typically found in tortilla chips or nachos.

The product is manufactured by Dominguez Family Enterprises. After looking carefully at the product, it was revealed that this US company is known for Juantonio's Snacks. The nutrition label likely belongs to their product: “Tortilla Chips 15oz bag.”

Netizens had a field day with the funny mistake, of sharing witty comments on social media. Users from India particularly enjoyed the mix-up and posted amusing remarks.

'Isliye mujhe jhaadu se pitne ke baad, burger ki bhookh lagti hai," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Not enough protein, wouldn't recommend."

“Acha tou indian mothers ese bchO ka khyaal rakhti thi! Calories de kr (So, that’s how Indian mothers took care of their children, by giving these calories to them),” wrote one user.

“Tune bachpan me khaaye nahi?? (Didn’t you have this in your childhood?),” asked one user to the one who started the thread on Reddit. "Accha ab samjha kaise mere daily nutritional requirements puri ho rahi hai," a user commented.