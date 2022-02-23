Indian cuisine second most popular on Instagram in 2021

A melting slice of pizza or a hearty curry, Instagrammers have tagged over seven million posts with #italianfood and #indianfood over the past 12 months, according to Chef's Pencil, a food magazine based in Australia. Indian food emerged as the second most popular international cuisine on Instagram over 12 months and had the fastest growth rate of 41 per cent more tags amongst global cuisines compared to a year ago.



If the growth of Indian cuisine popularity continues at this pace, it will soon top Instagram's all-time charts, the report said.



Chef's Pencil ranked international cuisines according to the number of tagged foods on Instagram. Japanese cuisine topped the chart with over 15.5 million hashtags, while Italian and Indian cuisines outranked Japanese cuisine in popularity growth.



#Pizza and #Pasta are among the top 5 most cherished foods worldwide, with the hashtags appearing on Instagram over 14 million times over the past year. Italian food hashtags were close to four million times on Instagram over the past year, up 28 per cent year on year (YoY).



Over the past 12 months, Indian cuisine was the second most popular cuisine on Instagram, but with more than 3.3 million hashtags, it is inching closer to overtaking Italian food.



According to Chef's Pencil, the National Bureau of Economic Research report ranked Indian cuisine among the five most popular international cuisines.



In terms of the top cuisines of Instagram, Mexican cuisine is at the sixth position. Korean food ranked 4th on Instagram, Chinese food is at the fifth position, while Indonesian and Vietnamese food ranked eighth and ninth, respectively.