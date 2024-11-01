Indian fan asks Selena Gomez to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'—Her reaction is...

A short interaction between American singer and actress Selena Gomez and an Indian fan has sparked conversations online. In an Instagram video, Gomez politely declines a request to chant "Jai Shree Ram," a popular Hindu slogan, during her conversation with the admirer.

In the viral clip, Selena Gomez is seen posing with a fan who asks her to say “Jai Shree Ram,” a Hindu chant meaning “Victory to Lord Ram” in Hindi. Speaking in broken English, the fan describes it as “India’s best slogan.” Gomez, appearing surprised or possibly not understanding, smiles and replies politely, “Thank you, honey,” gently sidestepping his request.

Indian photographer Pallav Paliwal first shared the video, captioning it, “One of our followers met Selena Gomez and she said ‘Jai Shree Ram’ for Diwali.” Paliwal claimed it was a recent encounter, but fans quickly noticed inconsistencies, pointing out that Gomez’s outfit in the clip matches what she wore at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Social media users quickly suggested that the video might not be from this Diwali season as implied. Reactions poured in, with many criticizing the man’s request as uncomfortable and inappropriate. One commenter wrote, “I don’t know why people feel the need to embarrass themselves.”

Another user criticized the fan’s request, saying, “Why ask her? She’s not Indian and wouldn’t know this.” Others praised Gomez’s polite response, with one commenting, “She handled it so smoothly—this made me cringe hard.”

The video, widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, has sparked conversations about cultural sensitivity. Many users felt that asking such requests can seem forced and inappropriate, with one person commenting, “What’s the point of making her say this?”

Selena Gomez, 32, a former Disney star and pop icon, holds the title of the most-followed woman on Instagram. She is also one of America’s youngest female self-made billionaires.