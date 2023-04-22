Indian matches world record, becomes fastest swimmer to cross Sea of Galilee  

21 year-old Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala made history on Friday by matching the existing world record for the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee.

PTI reported that despite extreme weather conditions, the 21 year old swimmer braved the challenging waters of the Sea of Galilee. Interestingly, the Sea of Galilee is the second lowest water body in the world, approximately 214 meters below sea level.

He began his swim at 5:18 am on Friday and finished the swim at 11:33 am, equaling an existing world record of the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee in his very first attempt.

The event was observed and certified by Galilee Marathon Swimming Association, Israel, and flagged off by Indian diplomat Pawan K. Pal, who leads the public diplomacy division at the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv.

After the swim, while speaking to reporters, Dadiala shared that he took up the challenge to "strengthen India and Israel's relationship."

The 21 year old was accompanied by his family, his Coach, Rahul Chiplunkar, his Guide Subodh Sule, and crew Pavitra Poilkar.

Dadiala's father, Surjeet Dadiala, told news agency PTI that the 21 year old swimmer had to face extreme weather during his swim.

“Aryan faced many weather-related and physical challenges during his swim, such as heavy winds and fatigue but was firm and focused on his swimming," he told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

