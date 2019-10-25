Indian Railways runs 2,500 additional services to handle festive rush

Indian Railways is running 200 pairs of train from Durga Puja to Christmas across the country to deal with the festive rush. These special trains are part of 2,500 additional services floated by the national transporter to ensure smooth journey for passengers travelling during the festive season, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Friday. Railways has also increased the number of coaches in regular trains to ensure berth availability during this time.

"Indian Railways is running nearly 2,500 additional services in 200 pairs of special trains across the country. Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Lucknow, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Delhi-Chappra, Howrah-Katihar, Haridwar-Jabalpur, etc," railways ministry said in its statement.

Railways has also deployed additional RPF personnel in major stations to ensure security of passengers. The RPF staff will also look after crowd controlling measures at terminus stations for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches. Additional engineering and signal & telecommunication staff along with security personnel have been deployed at important level crossing gates in busy railway sections.

The government statement also stated that adequate lighting arrangements are made at stations and at major level crossing gates for the convenience of rail and road users. Personnel have been deployed in various sections to resolve any disruption in train service on priority. Officers have also been deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains.

Indian Railways has taken measures for frequent and timely announcement of arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers. Steps have also been taken to ensure no change of platform at the last moment.

RPF Personnel and TTEs have been deputed at 'May I Help You' booths at important stations for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams, equipped with ambulances and paramedical teams are also available at major stations on call. Railways is also trying to ensure scheduled departure of mail, express and passenger trains. Security and Vigilance Department has been asked to keep an eye on malpractices like cornering of seats, over charging, touting activity.

