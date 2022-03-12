Indian skipper Mithali Raj scripts history, breaks World Cup captaincy record

India skipper Mithali Raj scripted history on Saturday as she broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup. Raj has now surpassed former Australian skipper Belinda Clark's record of leading her side in 23 matches.

India on Saturday went against West Indies in the team's third match of the ICC ICC Women's World Cup 2022. With this match, Mithali Raj has now captained India for the 24th time in World Cups. Mithali, 39, has now led India in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 losses and one no result.

Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.

India had elected to bat first in the match against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Indian side had managed to post an impressive total of 317 for the West Indies side to chase. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur both scored centuries during India's innings. Mandhana ultimately got out at 123 while Kaur managed to score 109 runs. The duo forged a 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

India so far, is having a mixed tournament. Having played two matches with one loss and one win. The Indian side managed to Pakistan in their first match of the tournament but lost to New Zealand in the second.

The Mithali Raj-led side went down by 62 runs in its second league stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup in Hamilton on Thursday. New Zealand, who have dominated the Indians throughout this summer, didn't let anything change in a familiar script by first scoring a healthy 260 for 9. They then choked the 'Women in Blue' before bowling them out for only 198 in 46.4 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

