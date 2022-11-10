‘Indian students, who left Ukraine, can continue education in Russia’: Russian diplomat

Indian students, who left Ukraine because of the Russo-Ukrainian War, now have the option to continue their education in Russia. “Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine),” said Oleg Avdeev, Consul General of Russia in Chennai.

Avdeev said “They (Indian students) know the language of people, as in Ukraine, most of them spoke Russian. They're most welcome in Russia,” according to the news agency ANI.

As many as 20,000 Indian students, who were pursuing education in Ukraine, had to leave the country when the Russia-Ukraine war began in February this year. These students were evacuated from the war-torn nation by India under a special drive named "Operation Ganga”.

Most of these students were primarily in the field of medicine. However, since they returned to India, their academic future has been uncertain.

Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in July 2022 also made a similar announcement. Babushkin said that Indian students, who had to leave their studies midway, will be offered admission to Russian universities without them losing out on their previous academic years.

Since the education system and curriculum in Ukrainian universities and Russian universities are largely similar, Indian students would be able to adjust in Russia quite easily, added Babushkin.

However, the fees being paid in Ukraine might not suffice in Russia. Babushkin said that the affected students should approach Russia House for help and guidance.

However, it should also be noted that a significant number of students, who were rescued under Operation Ganga, have gone back to Ukraine to complete their education. As per the media reports, around 1,500 students have gone back to Ukraine.