Indians explore new horizons in travel: Kazakhstan tops preferred destinations

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel enthusiasm among Indians has surged, with their interests extending well beyond domestic borders. Recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that spending on foreign travel has skyrocketed to a staggering ₹12,500 crore per month this financial year.

A recent report by MakeMyTrip, an online travel agency, sheds light on the evolving preferences of Indian travellers. The report, titled “How India Travels Abroad,” covers the period from June 2023 to May 2024 and reveals the top ten countries that have captured the imagination of Indian tourists.

Surprisingly, the list of favoured international destinations does not include traditional hotspots like the United States or the United Kingdom. Instead, Kazakhstan emerges as the frontrunner, followed closely by Azerbaijan and Bhutan. Notably, searches for these destinations have dramatically increased, with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan experiencing a staggering 491% and 404% rise in interest, respectively.

Kazakhstan: A Visa-Free Gateway

Kazakhstan’s popularity has surged since it instituted a 14-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens in 2022, leading to a remarkable influx of visitors. Dastan Ryspekov, Chairman of the Kazakh Tourism Committee, reported that the flow of Indian tourists has ‘rocketed,’ with 28,300 Indian nationals visiting the country in 2023 alone.

The MakeMyTrip report attributes Kazakhstan’s appeal to improved connectivity, with direct flights available from New Delhi to Almaty—Kazakhstan's largest city—taking just three hours. The rise of social media influencers promoting Kazakhstan as a travel destination has further fueled its popularity among Indian travellers.

Azerbaijan: Affordable European Charm

Azerbaijan has also seen a surge in Indian tourists, with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board noting that 140,000 Indian travellers visited the country between January and July of this year—more than double the numbers from last year. MakeMyTrip’s report corroborates this trend, showing a 404% increase in searches for Azerbaijan.

Direct four-hour flights from Delhi to Baku, coupled with the country's perception as an affordable ‘Eurasian’ destination, have made Azerbaijan an attractive option for Indian travellers seeking a taste of European culture. The simplified e-visa process adds to its allure, setting it apart from the often cumbersome Schengen visa required for other European nations.

A Diverse List of Preferred Nations

The report further identifies Bhutan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Japan as other popular travel destinations for Indians. The ease of obtaining visas or favorable visa policies plays a significant role in these countries' attractiveness. For instance, many of these destinations, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan, offer visa-free access for Indian nationals, making them convenient choices for travelers.

Top 10 Preferred Countries for Indian Travelers:

1. Kazakhstan

2. Azerbaijan

3. Bhutan

4. Hong Kong

5. Sri Lanka

6. Japan

7. Malaysia

8. Nepal

9. Russia

10. Saudi Arabia