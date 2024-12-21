'Indians love to insult themselves': Indian passengers unruly behaviour of eating and chatting in aisle during Thailand flight draws flak

A video showcasing disorderly behavior aboard a Thailand-bound flight has sparked a heated online debate about the travel etiquette of Indian passengers. Shared on Instagram by user Ankit Kumar, the footage shows passengers standing, eating, and chatting in the aisles, blatantly disregarding repeated requests from the Thai Air Asia cabin crew to remain seated. The incident has triggered widespread criticism and discussions on the importance of civic sense during air travel.

In the video, Ankit Kumar voiced his disappointment with the unruly conduct, stating, “Indians love to insult themselves.” The clip highlights groups of passengers crowding the aisles mid-flight, ignoring multiple announcements from the crew to adhere to safety rules. Frustrated by the behavior, Ankit concluded his video with a sharp comment: "Put them on a train."

The video has elicited a range of reactions online. Many criticized the passengers' actions, connecting them to larger social behavior concerns. One user remarked, “Money doesn’t get you class!” Another commented, “Indians need to learn civic sense first, then go among normal people. I’m an Indian too, but some people are just on another level.”

Some users defended the passengers, arguing that standing in the aisle isn’t an issue as long as the seatbelt sign is off. “Stop creating a fuss over small matters,” one person commented.

In response, Ankit Kumar addressed the criticism in a follow-up reel, stating that the passengers were hooting and disturbing others trying to sleep, despite repeated requests from the cabin crew to remain seated.

The incident also led to broader debates about the behavior of Indian tourists overseas. One user, claiming to have lived in Thailand for several years, shared their frustration, stating, “The women and locals are sick of Indian men the most.”