Indians playing loud Punjabi music at German train station triggers online debate

An Indian man in Germany recently shared a frustrating encounter at Düsseldorf train station, highlighting the disruptive behavior of a group of fellow Indians. In a social media post that quickly went viral, he recounted how a group of individuals was playing Punjabi music at an excessively loud volume on their phones, causing significant inconvenience to other passengers.

According to his account, the incident occurred around 5:30 PM. The loud music disrupted the quiet atmosphere, making it difficult for passengers to read, work, or simply relax. This inconsiderate behavior reportedly drove 10-15 people to leave the indoor waiting area and endure the freezing -5°C temperatures outside. The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many users debating the importance of civic sense and respect for public spaces.

The man further claimed that when he politely requested the group to lower the volume, they responded with Punjabi cuss words. Reflecting on the group's behavior, he remarked, “And we ask why people outside hate us."

The post garnered significant attention online, with many users sharing their thoughts and recounting similar experiences.

One user reacted to the post, stating, “There are people who work damn hard to build any reputation for our people, and then these retards show up."

Another wrote, “An absolute embarrassment. Headphones and group play were introduced for a reason. People like these are dragging our image into the ground."

Another user shared a similar opinion, saying, “As Indians, we often lack civic sense, and this is honestly embarrassing. I wish we were more considerate of others."

Sharing a similar experience, a user wrote, “I had an earlier morning flight today, the passenger in the front seat was watching a Hindi movie without headphones and on high volume. Glad that he understood and switched off his phone later."