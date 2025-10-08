India’s domestic tourism shifts: Accommodation is now the destination, says this report

Indian travel is undergoing a significant transformation as preferences shift from traditional sightseeing to immersive, experience-driven stays. A new generation of travellers is prioritising accommodation not just as a place to rest, but as a central part of their journey. A new report by Booking.com, in collaboration with Accenture, reveals that Indian travellers are no longer viewing accommodation simply as a place to stay, but as a central part of their journey. The third edition of the How India Travels 2025 report highlights a fundamental change in the preferences of Indian travellers, with accommodation now becoming the experience itself. Advertisement

"India’s domestic traveller is rewriting the rules of travel. For them, the stay isn't just part of the journey anymore—it is the destination itself," said Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager for South Asia at Booking.com. "They are not just booking a room; they are curating a complete experience."

Accommodation as the main attraction

This shift in focus means that travellers are now actively seeking unique and curated experiences that transform their stay into something memorable. With 80% of Indian travellers planning to spend most of their time at the property, far above the global average of 51%, the emphasis is shifting from “What’s the rate?” to “What makes this stay special?”

Holidays are no longer just about visiting a destination but experiencing it deeply, and this is reflected in how much Indian travellers value experiences such as wellness retreats, cultural immersion, and thematic getaways.

With properties offering a wider variety of experiences—ranging from spiritual workshops to art pop-ups—hospitality providers are pivoting towards a model where non-room revenues, such as food, beverage, and event bookings, now account for up to 50% of earnings in premium segments.

A new generation of travellers

The shift is not only evident in the activities guests are seeking but also in the diverse profiles of travellers. The report identifies four key traveller archetypes:

Trip Architects (26–55, primarily women): They now lead travel planning, with 73% of respondents indicating women take charge of itinerary planning and budgeting. This cohort values safety, flexibility, and culturally immersive experiences. Next-gen Co-pilots (under 15): Influencing family decisions, this group has the "veto" power on everything from accommodation selection to activity planning. Advertisement Unscripted Explorers (28–43): Often seeking short, themed getaways, this group values thoughtful design, privacy, and experiences that tell a story. Timeless Travellers (60+): Older travellers are looking to reconnect with culture, spirituality, and heritage, continuing to travel and explore despite their age.

The rise of spiritual tourism, particularly among younger generations seeking self-discovery, underscores this shift. For example, the surge in demand for spiritual destinations like Ayodhya, which attracted over 16 million pilgrims in 2024, is shaping the hospitality sector. Major hotel chains are already focusing on destinations like Katra, Puri, and Tirupati to cater to this growing demand for spiritual tourism.

Technology-driven transformations

A significant factor in this transformation is the increased reliance on AI and digital platforms to enhance the travel experience. Over half of Indian travellers are using AI for trip planning, and 83% see it as a tool that makes travel easier. This growing digital engagement is not just limited to trip planning; it extends to payment flexibility as well. The rise of UPI payments and options like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) are accelerating booking decisions and catering to the tech-savvy traveller.

“We see AI moving from a novelty to an indispensable utility, enabling the industry to understand micro-segments like the 'Trip Architects' and 'Unscripted Explorers' at scale,” said Anshul Gupta, MD & Travel Lead at Accenture.

The ease of digital transactions and AI-driven experiences is shaping the future of the hospitality industry. Properties are investing in seamless digital experiences, with payment systems becoming a crucial factor in improving booking conversions, particularly among younger travellers and short-trip planners.

Expanding India’s hospitality potential

The future of India’s hospitality sector is tied to the growth of domestic travel. With average monthly searches for domestic travel growing from 103 million in 2022 to 141 million in 2024, the demand for accommodation is rapidly increasing. Projections suggest that hotel demand in India will grow at 10.5% annually until 2027, while hotel supply expansion will lag at just 8%. This creates a massive opportunity for investors and hospitality players, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities where occupancy rates are sustained throughout the year.

As India prepares for 5.2 billion domestic trips by 2030, the industry must reimagine accommodations, diversify into emerging cities, and leverage digital platforms to meet growing demands. The government’s focus on infrastructure projects and the development of new tourism circuits further enhances the potential for growth.