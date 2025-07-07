India’s hiring barriers for NRIs: MBA from HEC Paris and decade in Europe, yet NRI hits dead end seeking jobs

Armed with an MBA from HEC Paris and a decade of experience in Europe, an Indian professional has taken to Reddit in frustration, revealing how a high-flying international career has hit a dead end in his home country. Despite holding a senior managerial role in AI and digital strategy at an industrial firm in Germany, the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) says he’s been met with silence in his two-year quest to return to India’s workforce.

The professional, who also holds an engineering degree from a top college in Tamil Nadu, shared that he has applied to hundreds of roles over the past two years, targeting managerial and senior positions across industrial, tech, and startup sectors. His applications spanned LinkedIn, staffing firms like Michael Page, and direct submissions to company websites, each accompanied by tailored cover letters — but not a single callback has arrived.

“Am working currently as a senior manager on AI and Digital strategy for an Industrial company. In the last two years, I have applied to 100s of jobs including Manager level roles via linkedin, signing up for staffing companies like Michael Page etc, on company websites with cover letters, yet haven't recieved a single call back. What could I be doing wrong?” the NRI wrote.

He noted that while he sometimes receives messages from recruiters and companies within the EU, responses from Indian employers have been nonexistent.

The Reddit post has ignited debate around the hurdles returning NRIs face — from cultural fit and perceptions of overqualification, to lack of local networks and differing hiring norms.

“With PSG + HEC + 10 Yoe in Europe, why do you even want to move to India and why on earth you want to apply for Manager level roles? If what you claim about your academic background & work ex is true, you are a CXO path level material my friend! You should ideally be looking at VP or Associate Director level roles in Consulting / Automobile / Pharma industries. There are no major private players on heavy industries domain in India except for few exceptions like Reliance / Adani. If I were you I would look up similar senior roles in Middle East, Singapore or Australia rather than India,” replied a user.

Another user wrote: “Currently Job market is not that great in India. its common to see that we apply for 100's of jobs and will not get a callback even from a single unless really lucky. Sorry not trying to discourage you.”

One commenter highlighted cultural clashes: “Plus they don't want us - with our liberal working expectations - we are considered spoiled apple for indian HR. Even one of us could spoil thier entire team - who re trained to keep thier head down and work for peanuts... No one wants NRI with overseas experience.”

Others urged him to consider entrepreneurship: “You might have saved some money right? Start a business in India in your area of expertise, try to get European companies to outsource work to you, hire a few people in India and get the work done by them. Preferably try to get atleast one or two deals before you leave Germany.”