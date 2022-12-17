India’s ultra-luxurious Maharaja Express train ticket costs Rs 20 lakh: Watch video to know why

Indian Railways, besides being the largest rail network in Asia, also provides luxury train experience to its passengers. An Instagram user shared a glimpse of an Indian luxury train that can compete with five-star hotels. The user's video also revealed an intriguing detail for travel enthusiasts. The video discussed the most expensive ticket required to travel by Maharajas' Express suite room.



On Maharajas' Express, guests can stay in luxurious accommodations and take advantage of contemporary conveniences. The IRCTC-owned and operated train gives passengers the chance to experience royal luxury with cabins that are adorned with semi-precious stones, lovely furniture, priceless tapestries, wall-to-wall carpeting, and antiques, as its name suggests.

Tickets for the Maharajas' Express can cost up to Rs 20 lakh for a six-night journey if the presidential suite - the most luxurious of its luxury cabins - is chosen.



Kushagra Tayal, an Instagram content creator, recently had the opportunity to travel on the train, and he shared his experience with his followers. He provides a brief tour of the train in his Instagram video. A cabin door is first opened by a staff member using a key card.



Inside, one can see a suite that would be at home in any luxury resort. The suite has an old-world charm thanks to its wooden furniture, gorgeous tapestries, golden accents, and artwork.



The suite, according to the official website, has large panoramic windows. Furthermore, all passenger carriages have air conditioning and cutting-edge amenities such as Live Television, DVD players, and Wi-Fi Internet.



The 14 cabins or guest carriages on the Maharajas' Express are divided into four categories: Deluxe Cabin, Junior Suite, Suite, and Presidential Suite.

The Instagram post drew a lot of comments. One comment read, "Instead of spending 19 lakhs for this you can prefer a flight and rest down in 7-star property."

A second person wrote, "It's beautiful great. But this nowhere seems around 19 lakh."