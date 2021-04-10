'Indiranagar ka gunda' Rahul Dravid terrorises public; Pizza Hut, Cars24, OYO offer help

On Friday, Indiranagar ka gunda Rahul Dravid wreaked havoc on the streets of Bengaluru. And just like every well wisher, brands jumped in to offer food, clothes and even shelter to the terrorised public. If you are unaware of what we are talking about, it all started with an advertisement by credit card management and bills platform Cred.

The ad shows an angry Rahul Dravid -- an oxymoron, we know -- stuck in Bengaluru traffic, screaming at people around him and picking fights. At one point Dravid, always known for his cool and calm demeanor, on and off-field, is seen throwing a glass of milkshake at another car and screaming, "Hey! That does not mean you can overtake!"

He is also seen yelling from inside his car at people in other cars. "I will smack you!" he threatens. Dravid is seen taking a cricket bat and banging another car and honking like a maniac. Eventually, he stands in his car, out from the sun roof, holding a bat and screams, "Indiranagar ka gunda hoon mai!"

The ad left the Internet in splits. Dravid whose legendary calmness makes this ad that much funny, showed an 'unseen' side of the former cricketer. Even Virat Kohli could not resist the urge to say, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai."

Also read: 'Overwhelmed': Anand Mahindra lauds Karnataka man's record-breaking Rangoli of Thar

Also read: COVID-19: Karnataka announces night curfew in 7 district centres from Apr 10-20