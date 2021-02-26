scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pasco group CMD Sanjay Passi donates Rs 10 crore to Tirupati temple

Of the Rs 10 crore donation, Rs 9 crore has been given to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) trust, whereas Rs 1 crore was donated to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas trust

Sanjay Passi, Chairman and Managing Director od Gurgaon-based Pasco group, donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday.

Of the Rs 10 crore donation, Rs 9 crore has been given to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) trust, whereas Rs 1 crore was donated to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas trust, reported The Times of India.

With this benefaction, the overall donations to the SVBC trust has crossed Rs 25 crore, the daily added.

After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the holy Tirumala temple, Passi handed over the donation in the form of a demand draft. TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy received the donation at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple complex.

After receving the grant, TTD offered thanks to Passi and offered Teertha Prasadams to him and his family members.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos