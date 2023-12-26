INS Imphal, first warship named after a northeastern state, commissioned at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard

In a significant move to fortify India's naval capabilities amidst increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region, the Indian Navy commissioned its latest stealth-guided missile destroyer, INS Imphal, today at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Guest and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The newly commissioned warship, named after Imphal city in the Northeastern region, marks a milestone as the first of its kind named after a city in this part of India. The approval for this nomenclature was granted in April 2019 by the President, underscoring the strategic importance of the Northeast to the nation's security and prosperity.

Boasting a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and an overall length of 164 meters, INS Imphal is a powerful and versatile guided missile destroyer equipped with cutting-edge sensors and advanced weaponry, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes. Propelled by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/hour).

Highlighting India's self-reliance in the defense sector, approximately 75 percent of the vessel's components are indigenous, featuring BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers, and a 76mm super rapid gun mount.

The successful completion of a rigorous trial program at sea and in the harbor culminated in the delivery of INS Imphal to the Indian Navy on October 20. Notably, the ship achieved another milestone by test-firing the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile before its commissioning, a first for any indigenous warship.

In a ceremony held last month in New Delhi, the ship's crest was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of the Chief Minister of Manipur, emphasizing the regional significance of the vessel. Speaking on the occasion, Singh expressed, "The induction of 'INS Imphal' into the Indian Navy shows India's self-reliance in the defense sector. This reflects the commitment of MDL and Navy towards national security and the hard work and dedication of all stakeholders involved in its creation. I truly believe that the commissioning of INS Imphal will strengthen the Indian Navy."

Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will become a part of the Western Naval Command, further enhancing India's maritime preparedness in the region.

Also Read: China to provide consular protection to Vivo employees held in India; says firmly backs rights of its businesses