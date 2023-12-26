China to provide consular protection to Vivo employees held in India; says firmly backs rights of its businesses

China has pledged consular protection and support for the detained employees of Vivo, amidst an ongoing money laundering investigation, in a firm stance to protect the rights of its citizens working abroad.

The Enforcement Directorate's recent arrests of three high-ranking vivo-India executives have sparked tensions between the two nations. The arrests were made in connection with an investigation targeting the Chinese smartphone giant and other involved parties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the issue during a media briefing, emphasising China's vigilance and commitment to the matter. "The Chinese embassy and consulates in India will continue to provide consular protection and assistance to the individuals concerned in accordance with the law," said Ning.

Expressing staunch support for Chinese enterprises, Ning urged India to acknowledge the mutually beneficial business collaborations between the two nations. "The Chinese government firmly supports Chinese businesses in safeguarding their lawful rights and interests. We hope that India will fully recognise the mutually beneficial nature of the business cooperation between our two countries and provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment," she added.

Among those detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act are Hong Xuquan, known as Terry, the interim CEO of vivo-India and a Chinese national, along with Chief Financial Officer Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal.

This development follows earlier arrests made by the federal agency, which included Hari Om Rai, Managing Director of mobile company Lava International, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik, all currently in judicial custody.

