‘Insensitive, presumptuous': Israeli ambassador to India condemns IFFI jury head’s take on ‘The Kashmir Files’

IFFI The Kashmir Files controversy: In an open letter to the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival (IFFI) Nadav Lapid, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said it is insensitive and presumptuous to speak on historic events one has little knowledge of, and those that “are an open wound in India” since many of those who suffered are still around and paying a price.

Gilon said, “I’m no film critic but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a heavy price.”

He further wrote that he is also hurt to see social media reactions to Lapid’s comments that doubt the Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley-starrer 1994 film The Schindler’s List and the holocaust. Gilon also said, “I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here.”

Gilon also had a suggestion for Lapid, known for movies like Ahed’s Knee and Policeman. He said that Lapid should use his liberty to criticise Israel but there is no need to reflect his “frustration on other countries” while adding he does not have enough factual basis to compare his criticism of The Kashmir Files and Israel’s shortcomings.

The Israeli Ambassador to India also noted that Israeli representatives will have to stay back in the country while Lapid may think he “made a statement.” Gilon further wrote, “You should see our DM boxes following your “bravery” and what implications it may have on the team under my responsibility.”

He also said towards the end that the bilateral ties between India and Israel are strong and will tide over the damage his remarks have caused. “As a human being, I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship,” he said while signing off.

During his IFFI address, Lapid expressed concerns about allowing the film into the competition section. He said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

Soon after the Israeli ambassador’s open letter to Nadav Lapid, Anupam Kher also condemned the IFFI jury head for his remarks. Kher told news agency ANI that the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s is as true as the holocaust while adding the statement seems pre-planned.

The veteran actor, who essayed the leading role in the film said, “Coming from a community– Jews– who suffered the holocaust, he also pained those who suffered this tragedy several years ago. May God give him wisdom so that he doesn’t use the tragedy of thousands and lakhs of people from the stage to fulfill his agenda.”

Made at a budget of around Rs 15 crore, The Kashmir Files became a raging blockbuster and minted Rs 252.90 crore at the domestic box office.

