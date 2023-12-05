‘Inspector Freddy brought humour into high-power investigations’: Netizens mourn 'CID' actor Dinesh Phadnis' death

The renowned actor Dinesh Phadnis, known for his iconic character Fredericks aka Freddy, in one of the longest-running TV shows ‘CID’ took his last breath on Monday night, December 4, at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor was 57 years old and is survived by his wife.

The actor touched millions of hearts through his character in ‘CID’. After hearing about the actor’s death, people poured their hearts out on how Dinesh Phadnis was an unforgettable part of their childhood and made them laugh through his amazing onscreen presence.

Social media was flooded with posts about the actor. One user wrote, “Thank you Freddy Sir for making our childhood so beautiful with your comedy; you'll be missed, man #DineshPhadnis #CID #Freddy #RIP.”

Thank you Freddy Sir for making our childhood so beautiful with your comedy, you'll be missed man #DineshPhadnis #CID #Freddy #RIP

“Inspector Fredericks brought humour into high-power investigations at #CID office. Two people he dreaded were - ACP and his wife! #DineshPhadnis did around 1.5k ep, even writing some, giving the beloved character his own punch since 1998 RIP Freddy sir. CID won't be the same,” wrote another user.

CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor on social media, who was a member of the organisation since August 2004.

Pointing out how Phadnis was the definition of comedy on CID and made audiences laugh even in the most serious episodes, one user wrote, “To the one who was the definition of comedy in CID, the one who made us laugh hard even in the serious episodes, the one who filled our childhood with laughter. And the one, who as an actor was so brave to potray a funny and confused officer… #OMSHANTI #Freddy.”

Inspector Fredericks brought humour into high-power investigations at #CID office. Two people he dreaded were - ACP and his wife!#DineshPhadnis did around 1.5k ep, even writing some, giving the beloved character his own punch since 1998

RIP Freddy sir. CID won't be the same

To the one who was the definition of comedy in CID, the one who made us laugh hard even in the serious episodes, the one who filled our childhood with laughter.

And the one, who as an actor was so brave to potray a funny and confused officer...#OMSHANTI #Freddy

Here are some of the best posts remembering the actor from the internet:

The funniest moment of Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy from CID in Kaun Banega Crorepati.



RIP #DineshPhadnis🙏 You will always be remembered for bringing smiles on face of millions in CID.

Thank you Freddy Sir for making our childhood so beautiful with your comedy, you'll be missed man

Phadnis was admitted to Tunga Hospital a few days back, where he was battling with health complications that ultimately led to his death on Monday. His ‘CID’ co-actor, Aditya Srivastava, confirmed the news and said, "Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues, and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn't survive," reported the news agency PTI.

The last rites of Phadnis were performed this morning in Mumbai’s Borivali East.

