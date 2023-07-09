Sudha Murty to young entrepreneurs: 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not normal'

Sudha Murty dons many hats like being an author, philanthropist, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s wife, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, and Infosys Foundation founder. Murty paid an ode to many entrepreneur wives like herself who have supported their husbands through thick and thin at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 event in Bengaluru.

At the event, Sudha Murty took the stage to dedicate a moving piece to all the wives of entrepreneurs and their support to their husbands. At the beginning of her address, Murty said it is a challenge to deal with more successful men as they are eccentric and don’t have logic at home.

“I just want to tell all young entrepreneurs that it is very difficult to deal with a more successful man. They are not normal, they are eccentric, they don’t have logic at home- only in the office,” she said at the beginning of her address.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, she further said they expect their wives to don multiple hats effortlessly at a given time. “They expect you to be their wife, secretary, finance manager, nanny, adviser and many more roles. A woman has to do all those. And any one of them you fail that affects them badly,” she noted.

The author and philanthropist, known for her outspokenness, said the struggle of finding a strong footing in the corporate world is akin to performing a penance in the olden days. She added that just like the penance in olden days, a person gives all his life, younger days, aspirations, tension to their company.

She further added that a woman has to be stronger than the man despite all their sacrifices while adding most of these women are impractical and accept their husbands’ words.

Murty said amid the thundering applause from the audience: “And a woman has to be stronger than a man. He may be very strong in his company but I am double of that. Every entrepreneur’s wife, I feel, she is more gifted, more hard working than their husband, a better manager, an excellent CEO, and a great companion."

She further said: "And they believe their husband’s words. Most of them are impractical but accepting. All these women, who have made wonderful things for their husband- the honour should go to them”.

