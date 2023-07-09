'Inspired by Farzi,' say netizens as doctor's post on getting fake Rs 500 note from patient goes viral on Threads

Meta launched their new app Threads on July 6, and it has already gained momentum among internet users as they are actively using the app and constantly sharing their life updates. In one of the posts recently going viral on the platform, a doctor shared how he got conned by a student with a fake Rs 500 note.

Dr Manav Arora, an orthopaedic surgeon, shared an incident on the newly-launched social media app where he talked about how he got a fake Rs 500 note from one of his patients, and his receptionist did not even notice that.

Arora wrote on Threads with a picture of a fake Rs 500 note that he received: “Recently, a patient actually made a cash payment for a consultation using this note. My receptionist didn’t end up checking it (coz, frankly you don’t expect this, right?) but it goes to show the lengths people would go to, even if it means conning a doctor. I refuse to believe they didn’t know about it either and just passed it along, haan.”

He further added, “Anyway, I had a good laugh and I’ve saved this note with me since it’s a fun memory, even though I have been robbed off of Rs 500.”

This post by Dr Arora generated quite a lot of reactions from the internet; one user wrote, “They are very much inspired by farzi series. Now we know why all that money is getting demonitized. #farzi #demonitization #doctorskolootnewale.”

“Has happened to me so often and I was like, spare your doc at least people!!” wrote another one.

Check out some of the reactions from the comment box:

