International Yoga Day: Here's how politicians, stars celebrated yoga day

Yoga, that has been a practice in India since times immemorial, brings these things together. This year, the world celebrated the fifth International Yoga Day on June 21. The yoga day is being observed since 2015.

World Yoga Day came to be observed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the UN General Assembly proposed that a day to celebrate and practise yoga must be dedicated worldwide. Since then June 21 has been celebrated as the International Yoga Day by countries across the world.

Let's take a look at how politicians and businessmen celebrated International Yoga Day 2020:

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga today on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/5UoM61pexI - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs yoga at his residence, on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/rPFfss9bDE - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Yoga is a heritage of India. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi the world has accepted Yoga in a new way. During #COVID19 significance of Yoga has increased immensely. On this #InternationalYogaDay let us all take a resolution to be healthy by regularly practicing Yoga. pic.twitter.com/BqNLCH8G9Y - Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 21, 2020

My message on the #InternationalYogaDay Please Watch : pic.twitter.com/D2CNqfhexP - Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 21, 2020

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performs yoga at his residence on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/yr03xcf9m0 - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Delhi: Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Giriraj Singh and Prakash Javadekar perform yoga on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/JA5ykFN1zE - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Uttarakhand: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on #Internationalyogaday2020 . pic.twitter.com/K8Me1MkKoG - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

