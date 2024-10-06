iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how an Indian Redditor got this deal

The launch of the iPhone 16 series has created a lot of excitement for Apple products. While many customers paid full price for the new phone, some smart shoppers found ways to use their credit cards for discounts. One Reddit user amazed everyone by sharing that they bought the 256 GB iPhone 16 for only Rs 27,000. This surprising price shocked many, but others were happy for the buyer. To prove it, the user posted a screenshot of the receipt, showing they paid Rs 26,970 on their credit card, with the rest covered by reward points they had collected.

The user’s screenshot showed that they purchased the iPhone 16, which is normally priced at Rs 89,900, for just Rs 26,970. They paid this amount using their HDFC Infinia credit card and used Rs 62,930 in reward points to cover the rest. Even though they used their card smartly, the user mentioned, "Thanks to the reward points. I now regret using this card for some of my big spends."

When another Reddit user inquired about their regret regarding the card use, the individual clarified, “I used Amazon pay card for jewellery purchases just for 1% cashback thinking Infinia won’t give any points on jewellery but it actually does.”

Another user asked, “How much did you spend to earn 62,930 points?” The user replied, “Around 15 lakh.”

One commenter mentioned, “I have 50,000 Regalia points, but I can’t find the option to use them for an iPhone 13.”

“The only way to buy Apple with reward points is using Infinia portal under all things apple and there is no iPhone 16 there. A new iPhone showing on smartbuy so early is unprecedented," a user commented.

Another user commented, “That’s not the best way to use your points, but congratulations on the new phone!”

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, on September 9. One of its standout features is the customizable action button, which lets users perform different tasks with a single tap and can also be used as a camera shutter.