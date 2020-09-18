scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

IPL 2020: Here's why RCB fans are not happy with new anthem

Fans have pointed out that the anthem comprises more Hindi and English compared to Kannada, even though the team is based out of Bengaluru

However, some fans supported the team and pointed out that RCB is only a franchise and not a regional team (Photo: RCB Twitter handle) However, some fans supported the team and pointed out that RCB is only a franchise and not a regional team (Photo: RCB Twitter handle)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has one of the most loyal fanbases in Indian Premier League. Regardless of the team being a one-hit wonder, their fans make sure to throng the stadiums in large numbers. RCB has taken out its new IPL anthem on Friday, a day ahead of the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.


However, fans were far from pleased with this anthem of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans have pointed out that the anthem comprises more Hindi and English compared to Kannada, even though the team is based out of Bengaluru.

Some fans said that the state is fighting against "Hindi imposition" and here the team has come up with this anthem that goes against this fight. Few said that the anthem should have been in Kannada and English and questioned the use of Hindi.

However, some fans supported the team and pointed out that RCB is only a franchise and not a regional team. Some said that the team has players from all over India as well as international cricketers, which indicates that the team if not Bengaluru's.

Here's how fans reacted to this all new RCB anthem

If CSK can have a regional anthem, so can RCB

Drop Bengaluru from your banner

Won't trade our identity and language

Theme song for more views and nothing else

Where's the local language?

Don't feel like supporting this anthem

Former India spinner termed the outrage against RCB as genuine. He further stated in his tweet that RCB fans asking for a local anthem like the CSK is justified since RCB is based out of Bengaluru.

Here's how some fans supported the RCB fans supported this anthem

The Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to kickstart from September 20. The season's opening match will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the UAE from 07:30 pm. The IPL will be hosted without a live audience this year due to coronavirus outbreak.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos