IPL 2020 likely to be played in UAE from Sept 19-Nov 8

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reportedly going to be held between September 19 and November 8 in UAE. However, the IPL governing council will be meeting next week to chalk out the final details and approve the new schedule of the IPL.

Creator of IPL- the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) has informally intimated the franchises about the plan, according to agencies.

A senior BCCI official has stated that "...we discussed this date (September 19 to November 8), we had an informal discussion on dates but a final decision will only be taken in the governing council meeting. We also have to discuss other things including training camp, SOP, etc. More clarity can only come after the meeting".

The official added that the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the ICC opened the window for the IPL.

This week, the Indian Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, there was speculation that IPL will start from September 26. However, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had earlier said that the 13th edition of the league will be played in UAE.

Patel said that the BCCI applied for the government permission and further course of the action will be discussed in IPL governing council meeting.

It is expected that the franchises will be leaving base by August 20 to train the team players. The Twenty20 cricket league is contested during March or April every year in India. This year's IPL was slated to commence on March 29. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, it could not happen.Also read: Recovered from coronavirus? Now, it's time for post COVID-care

