IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Here's how players switch franchises

Similar to football leagues, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will have a mid-season transfer window, where players will be allowed to switch franchises at the halfway stage in the T-20 cricket tournament. This is for the first time in the 12 years of the commencement of the world's richest cricket league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed swapping of capped players among the franchises on their mutual consent. The move will tighten the competition further as struggling sides will get an opportunity to balance their teams.

What is IPL mid-season transfer window?

The IPL mid-season transfer window allows loans of capped players between teams midway through the season. The transfer window will be open only after each franchise has played seven matches out of their standard 14 round robin matches. There has to be a mutual consent among the franchises to transfer players from one team to another.

When does it begin?

The IPL mid-season transfer window will be activated exactly at the halfway stage, when all teams have played seven matches each. The loan process, including expression of interest and paperwork has already been started from October 7.

Which players are eligible for mid -season transfer?

As per IPL loan rules, "Any player who has played (in XI or as concussion substitute) less than two matches" will be eligible for transfer. Teams can loan out capped and uncapped both Indian and overseas players during this window based on mutual consent.

