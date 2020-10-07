IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' captain Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakh; here's why

There seems to be no end to Rajasthan Royals woes as Captain Steve Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team being guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020. Given that this was his team's first offence of the season, Australian batsman was fined under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

But it wasn't the only worry for RR skipper as his team was thrashed by 57-run margin by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium.

"Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020," the IPL said in a media statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

Rajasthan Royals had a forgettable match as its batsmen perished while chasing a big target of 194 scored by MI. RR were bowled out for 136 as wickets kept falling, extending their losing streak to 3 matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indian won their third match on the trot as their bowlers and batsmen performed really well. With this win, Mumbai are now top of the table with eight points from six matches, while Rajasthan remained on bottom two with 4 points from five matches, just above Kings XI Punjab which won just one match out of five they played.

Earlier in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer were also fined Rs 12 lakh each for their respective team's slow-over rate.

