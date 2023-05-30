IPL 2023 Final, GT vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja seals CSK's fifth IPL title win; MS Dhoni signals return to IPL next year

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja's six and a four off the last two balls helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on late Monday night.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls, helping CSK chase down a revised target of 171 off 15 overs in a rain-hit finale against Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT highlights:

1. B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

2. A revised target of 171 in 15 overs was set after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour. CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

3. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Jadeja hit a six and four off Mohit Sharma off the last two balls of the season as CSK drew level with Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL titles.

4. Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Shubman Gill 39, Hardik Pandya 21).

Chennai Super Kings: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 32 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 15 not out; Mohit Sharma 3/36, Noor Ahmad 2/17). MS Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck in the final of the Indian Premier League 2023.

5. With speculations around this being the last IPL of captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he said, "Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL."

6. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu on Monday said he can afford to smile for the rest of his life after a "fairytale finish" to his cricketing career. Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing IPL just before the final against Gujarat Titans, said his hard work for the last 30 years has paid rich dividends.

7. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, who considers Dhoni his mentor, said he didn't mind losing to the two-time World Cup-winning India captain. "I think we tick a lot of boxes and we play with our heart. We've always been a team that has stood together and no one gave up. We win together and we lose together. Maybe one of those games today," he said.

8. Match finisher Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the win to MS Dhoni. "Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni," Jadeja told STAR Sports after the match.

(With PTI inputs)

