IPL 2023 Final: What happens if GT vs CSK is washed out due to rain?

In the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The stage is all set for the highly anticipated match which will see four-time title winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

However, as per the latest developments, rain gods can make their presence felt in Ahmedabad today. According to Accuweather, showers are expected in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. There are 40 per cent chances of rain in the evening on Sunday, with a total of 2 hours of scattered rainfall expected in the city. Gusts of 50kmph winds are also expected in the evening when rain takes over after the sunset.

So, what happens if the rain stops GT vs CSK match today?

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will come into play if both the teams have completed a minimum of five overs. However, if this particular requirement is not met, the match will be abandoned.

In such a scenario, Gujarat Titans, having topped the points table, would retain their IPL title. They will secure their second consecutive win after winning the league last year.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana.

