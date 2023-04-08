IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine as Rajasthan Royals defeat Delhi Capitals by 57 run

In a thrilling encounter at Guwahati on Saturday, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over Delhi Capitals by a whopping 57 runs in their Indian Premier League match. After being put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth total of 199 for four in their 20 overs and then restricted the Capitals to a score of 142 for nine in response.

The Royals got off to a blazing start with their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler putting on an electrifying partnership of 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs. Jaiswal, the young sensation, was in fine form as he blasted his way to a spectacular 60 runs off just 31 balls, while Buttler, the seasoned campaigner, played a captain's knock of 79 runs off 51 deliveries. Later on, Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 39 not out off just 21 balls.

In response, Delhi Capitals were dealt an early blow as they lost two wickets in the very first over bowled by the fiery Trent Boult, who finished with impressive figures of 3/29 in his four overs. Despite the early setback, skipper David Warner put up a valiant effort, scoring a brilliant 65 runs off 49 balls, but he couldn't take his team across the finish line.

Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals, taking two wickets for 36 runs. However, their overall bowling effort was overshadowed by the Royals' batting prowess.

(With PTI inputs)