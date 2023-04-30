IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's back-to-back sixes in final over against Punjab Kings goes viral

MS Dhoni, who is popularly known as the world's best finisher, has performed exceptionally well against Punjab Kings even as Chennai Super Kings lost the match by four wickets.

The talismanic Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes in the final over of the match and that helped CSK to cross the 200 mark. He tried hitting from the first ball of the 19th over but he couldn't draw that connection.

However, that eventually changed with the fifth bowl of the over as he hit two sixes in two balls. The crowd went berserk at the Chepauk Stadium as 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants started reverberating.

Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.

CSK got off to a flying start after electing to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway exploited gaps with abandon, hitting Arshdeep for three fours in the third over.

Conway and Gaikwad continued their impressive form with the bat as they got the team off to yet another strong start, raising 50 runs in the sixth over.

Conway hit two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada’s first over to set the tone and continued to bat fluently. He hit two consecutive fours in the sixth over bowled by Curran as CSK gradually stepped up the pace. The powerplay yielded 57 runs as the Punjab Kings bowlers struggled to make an impression.

Gaikwad fell against the run of play, jumping out to a Sikander Raza delivery to be stumped by Jitesh Sharma for 37.

Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliantly in the final overs to help Punjab Kings make a comeback. Sam Curran bowled well before MS Dhoni blasted him for two sixes off the first two deliveries.

