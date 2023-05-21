IPL 2023: RCB vs GT to get spoiled due to rain? Check what fans are saying on Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans-- a match that will decide their fate in the tournament. However, rain seems to be ruining the game as it has been pouring heavily since morning in Bengaluru.

Accuweather predicts that the weather at the venue will be highly humid throughout the match, with humidity ranging from 78 per cent to 82 per cent throughout the match hours. The temperature is projected to be approximately 26 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and to drop to 24 degrees Celsius near the end.

If the game is called off, both teams would receive one point, and GT, along with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow SuperGiants, have already qualified for the playoffs. With a point, RCB will complete the season with only 15 points.

In a latest update, the drizzle has almost stopped in Bengaluru and a delayed match is expected to happen here. The toss, which was scheduled for 7:00 pm, has been delayed due to rain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

Fans are upset over the incessant rainfall at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and they shared their thoughts on Twitter hoping for no rain in today’s match. "Please Rain Stop for 7-8 hours at Chinnaswamy Stadium Area🙏🏻❤️," a user commented. "Big fan of Bengaluru weather and rain❤️, but not today🙃🙏," another one said. "Today RCB vs GT but heavy rain in bangalore i thing today match abandoned," a third user said. "Still raining in Bangalore ? Match possible ?" a user said.

