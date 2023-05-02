IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir engage in a heated war of words

IPL 2023 news: Tempers flared as Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir were engaged in what can be called a war of words after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs with RCB's Harshal Patel taking Amit Mishra's wicket.

Kohli scored 31 in his opening partnership with Faf du Plessis and took sharp catches as his side defended the small total of 126 runs. Kohli and Gambhir were seen in the middle of a charged argument soon after the match. LSG right arm fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq also got involved in a heated moment with Kohli during the customary handshake.

The RCB batsman can be seen explaining something to the LSG mentor when the exchange took place. RCB captain Faf du Plessis, LSG's Amit Mishra, and LSG assistant coach Vivek Dahiya had to step in to separate the two. After the exchange, Kohli was seen talking to LSG captain KL Rahul.

Soon after the exchange went viral, Twitter users were quick to share their reactions. One user wrote that Gautam Gambhir does not know how to behave in public and he is the Member of Parliament. The user tweeted; "This guy doesn't know how to behave in public and crowd and unfortunately, he is a celebrity and member of Parliament".

Another user wrote: "Tell me you're from Delhi without telling me you're from Delhi".

Meanwhile, the two players have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee following the match. Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, was fined 50 per cent of his match fee. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, according to an IPL media statement.

