IPL auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar shortlisted with base price of Rs 20 lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara Rs 50 lakh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a shortlist of 292 players who'll go ahead in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auctions scheduled for February 18 in Chennai. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar has also made his way into the list.

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm pacer who made himself eligible for IPL Auction when he made his senior debut for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is available at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Tendulkar had been on trips with the senior Indian teams in the past as a net bowler. He also trained with the England senior team in 2017 and he caught the attention of the cricket fraternity with his ability to bowl yorkers.

Meanwhile, the star performer in the memorable Australia series Cheteshwar Pujara has also made the shortlist for IPL 2021 Auction. The Saurashtra batsman will be available for a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Pujara has played for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

On the other hand, S Sreesanth, who returned from the spot-fixing ban to play for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, has not found his name in the final shortlist of 292 players.

A total of 1,114 players had registered for the mini-auction but after the 8 IPL franchises gave their preferences, the shortlist was prepared.

